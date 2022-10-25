Lynchburg fire crews raise more than $67,700 through ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign

"Fill the Boot" campaign wraps up in Lynchburg (Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg firefighters have been working to fill some shoes for a good cause, and all of their hard work is paying off.

As we reported, the Lynchburg Fire Department was collecting donations as part of their annual “Fill the Boot” campaign.

Crews set the bar high this year – they had a goal of raising $60,000 during the campaign.

On Monday, the Lynchburg Fire Department announced the final amount of funds raised: $67,720.12.

“Sometimes it’s hard to put into words just how awesome the Lynchburg community is,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The “Fill the Boot” campaign proceeds will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.