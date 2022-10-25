61º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, more people expected to buy tickets

Experts say once the jackpot topples over $500M, more people tend to go out and get tickets

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Powerball, Virginia Lottery
Are you feeling lucky?!

ROANOKE, Va. – Someone could become $700 million richer after Wednesday’s Powerball drawing – that is, if there’s a winner.

Because no one had the winning numbers during Monday night’s drawing, the jackpot prize grew once again.

Officials with the Virginia Lottery said when jackpots topple over $500 million, more people tend to go out and buy lottery tickets.

“A lot of people will see that jackpot at either the grocery store or a billboard and they will see that exciting number and say, ‘Hey, maybe it’s time for me to get in the game,’” said Virginia Lottery Spokesperson, John Haggerty.

Tomorrow night, head to this article to see if you’re the lucky winner.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter