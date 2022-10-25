Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, more people expected to buy tickets

ROANOKE, Va. – Someone could become $700 million richer after Wednesday’s Powerball drawing – that is, if there’s a winner.

Because no one had the winning numbers during Monday night’s drawing, the jackpot prize grew once again.

Officials with the Virginia Lottery said when jackpots topple over $500 million, more people tend to go out and buy lottery tickets.

“A lot of people will see that jackpot at either the grocery store or a billboard and they will see that exciting number and say, ‘Hey, maybe it’s time for me to get in the game,’” said Virginia Lottery Spokesperson, John Haggerty.

