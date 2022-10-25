Roanoke City Public Schools leaders start possible redistricting process

ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders at Roanoke City Public Schools are taking a look at redistricting.

During a school board meeting on Oct. 11, the board announced a plan to conduct a boundary study to look at options for redistricting. The board is also trying to create as little disruption as possible.

It will be a multi-step process that a committee will undertake, and there will be a website created to keep people up-to-date on the project.

According to the Roanoke City Public Schools document presented during the board meeting, there will be an online survey for community feedback, which is tentatively set to launch on Dec. 12.

The first steering committee meeting will be Wednesday, but the study will extend into 2023.

The idea is set to go before the school board in late February next year, with a decision being made sometime early to mid-March, the RCPS document said.