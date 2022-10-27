A Pigeon Forge Christmas: Dolly Parton’s Stampede announces holiday shows

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – The holiday season is just around the corner, and one Pigeon Forge spot is gearing up for the festivities.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede has announced its 35th holiday season debut – it’ll begin on Nov. 2 and run through Dec. 31.

“Christmas is a very special time of year at Dolly Parton’s Stampede,” said Travis Randall, General Manager of the Stampede in Pigeon Forge. “While our thrilling show provides fun for our guests, we also take time to celebrate the true meaning of the season, thanks to a full-scale, living Nativity that will transport guests back to that first Christmas so long ago. It’s special to our entire cast and staff when families share with us that this show has become a treasured part of their annual holiday traditions.”

The Stampede Dinner Attraction will feature a festive twist this year, including a full-scale Nativity, holiday decorations, a new aerial performance, a four-course feast, and of course, Santa Claus himself will make an appearance, the company said. There will even be original new music from Dolly.

During the show, the company said attendees can see “The Magic of Toys,” a musical fantasy with the Sugar Plum Fairy. In this segment, the toys come to life and the performers put on an aerial display to the music of The Nutcracker.

In addition to the aerial performance, the Stampede will re-enact the birth of Jesus. Then, their 32 horses will race to victory, followed by Mr. Claus sleighing in to complete the festivities.

You can learn more about the food and show times by visiting the Dolly Parton’s Stampede website.