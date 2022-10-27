Consumer alert warns parents of copycat THC edibles ahead of Halloween

Marijuana leading cause of ER visits for children, copycat products raise concern

With Halloween being a few days away, Attorney General Jason Miyares is warning parents and guardians to look out for copycat tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles.

“As Halloween nears, I want to remind parents about the dangers of copycat THC edibles and encourage them to check their child’s Halloween candy this year,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Due to the deceptively intentional design of these products, it is possible they could accidentally get mixed into Halloween candy.”

Copycat products are illegal in Virginia. In some cases, the THC dosage in the copycat edibles is ten times the amount that is disclosed.

According to Dr. Christopher Holstege of the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center, reactions to THC products tend to be more severe in children and can negatively impact young brains.

Symptoms of THC overdose in children can include profound sedation, trouble breathing, increased anxiety, agitation, and tremulous behavior.

If you believe THC edibles have accidentally been consumed, contact the Virginia Poison Control Center:

Virginia Poison Control Center, (804) 828-9123

Blue Ridge Poison Control Center, (800) 451-1428

Officials ask if you see copycat products being sold in a store, to file a complaint with Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section, identifying the product and store.

To file a complaint or learn more information, call (800) 552-9963, send an email, or submit a complaint online.

