Radford School leaders host Virginia Education Summit

RADFORD, Va. – One group is hoping to get help students across the Commonwealth succeed.

Educational and political leaders held a summit on Thursday to discuss how to ensure all children, no matter their background can succeed in life.

‘It is about teaching kids not only being the users of technology but also thinking about what it means to be the creator,” Elena Weightman, a parent, said.

Weightman has three children in Radford City Schools who are learning about science, technology, engineering, math, or STEM.

“My kids are using language like algorithm, cloud, critical thinking,” Weightman said.

One topic is creating an early learning model that Radford schools use to help kids in the classroom.

“This is what we need as a model for Virginians, to see these students be interactive in their learning, I don’t remember school being that exciting when I was in 1st, 2nd, 3rd grade,” Louise Lucas, Education Senate Education & Health Committee Chair Senator said.

The Hunt Institute planned the summit with educational and political leaders.

They also went over needs, like the need for more funding for training programs when the legislative session starts.

“Hopefully, when they go back to Richmond, they can figure out how to create policy, budgetary amendments, language that allows us to scale these types of exemplary things that are happening at schoolhouses across the state,” Javaid E. Siddiqi, Ph.D., said.

With the release of the National Association of Educational Progress scores showing a historic drop in math and reading scores, officials believe now is the time to ensure students can get back on track.

“I think the NAEP scores are a reminder of really what we already knew in Virginia in regard to learning loss,” Laura Worley Novey, Former Secretary of Education for the Commonwealth of Virginia and Hunt Institute Board Member said.