Roanoke officials looking for Community Engagement Team volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is working to form stronger connections with the community.

On Friday, authorities announced the Community Engagement Team, which will consist of ten local volunteers.

Volunteers will work with the Community Engagement Sergeant, Community Relations Specialist, and community-assigned deputies when they’re attending events, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the volunteers will be required to represent the Sheriff’s Office at community outreach events, coordinate with local schools, churches, organizations, and other businesses, foster a positive relationship between law enforcement and the Roanoke City residents, help maintain a good relationship with community-based organizations, and finally, participate in public safety campaigns for kids.

We’re told anyone over the age of 18 with good character is eligible to become a volunteer,

If you’re interested in learning more about the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Community Engagement Team or volunteering, contact Tameka Paige, at 540-853-1761 or by email at Tameka.Paige@roanokeva.gov.