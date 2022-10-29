Gov. Youngkin under fire for remarks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked

Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke on the attack of Nancy Pelosi’s husband while campaigning for Virginia’s 7th district Republican candidate on Friday.

According to California law enforcement, Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer by an intruder at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning.

According to the speaker’s office, Pelosi, 82, was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the intruder was looking for the speaker of the House when he broke in.

Youngkin was campaigning for GOP House candidate Yesli Vega in the 7th District when he told the crowd: “Speaker Pelosi’s husband had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re going to go do.”

Youngkin’s comment and the attack on Paul Pelosi come amid a rising number of threats against members of Congress and their families.

Shortly after, other political leaders condemned Youngkin’s comments on social media.

“This is a disgusting, vile, and crass comment by Governor Youngkin,” Rep. Donald A. McEachin (D-Va.) tweeted. “While Paul Pelosi is currently undergoing brain surgery, Glenn Youngkin takes it as an opportunity for political jabs. This reprehensible behavior is beneath the dignity of his office.”

Following the rally, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter told CNN, “As the governor clearly said, the assault on Paul Pelosi was wrong and there is no place for violence. He wishes him a full recovery and is keeping the Pelosi family in his prayers.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), who is being challenged by Vega for her 7th District seat, called on Youngkin to apologize.

“A father, grandfather, and husband is in brain surgery after an act of heinous political violence and at a political rally for my opponent, our Governor taunts his wife because he disagrees with her politics?” Spanberger wrote on Twitter. “I hope he’ll apologize and show humanity towards the Pelosi family.”