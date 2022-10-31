Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1B ahead of Halloween drawing

One lucky lottery player could be in for a big treat this Halloween.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1 billion after no one matched all five numbers in the Powerball drawing on Saturday.

A Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Hagerty told 10 News he expects to see the greatest sales Monday, the day of the drawing, with more than $5 million in Powerball tickets sold in just the state of Virginia. 5,700 tickets are expected to be sold per minute in the Commonwealth.

Hagerty said the best part is that a portion of those profits benefits public schools.

“What makes this Powerball jackpot so great in Virginia is that the profit from every Powerball ticket that’s sold in Virginia, whether or not that ticket wins a prize, the profit goes to K through 12 education,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty also reminds lottery players to have fun with it, but make sure to play responsibly.

If someone wins the jackpot, Hagerty said it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

