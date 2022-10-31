Three injured after Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – Three people were hurt in a Danville shooting over the weekend, according to the Danville Police Department.

Investigators have confirmed that on Oct. 30, at about 9:39 p.m., a silver vehicle approached a home in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots toward it.

Three adults suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to SOVAH Health Danville for treatment and released, according to the police department.

Authorities told 10 News that a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle.

Anyone who has information on this shooting incident is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. The platforms include calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the department’s crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.