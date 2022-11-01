10 News is working for you to Find Your Money

10 News is working for you to help you find your money during our virtual Find Your Money phone bank on Nov. 3 and 4.

We are once again partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury to reconnect you with your unclaimed property.

One in four Virginians have misplaced money or valuables in the Virginia Treasury Department.

The unclaimed money can come from forgotten accounts, life insurance policies, uncashed payroll or refund checks, unclaimed stocks and dividends or tangible items from safe deposit boxes, according to the Virginia Treasury Department.

During our last event in May, we found our viewers $232,370.

Since we’ve started this initiative in 2015, we’ve found our viewers more than $1.8 million.

The number to call will be listed online and shown on 10 News when the phone lines open.