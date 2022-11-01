Explore Park’s Illuminights tickets now on sale, starts Nov. 19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – With the holidays just around the corner, local festive favorites are making a return. Tickets are now on sale for Explore Park’s Illuminights.

This year’s Illuminights event will feature over 650,000 lights, displays, trail enhancements, photo ops, and more family activities, Roanoke County officials said.

The unique Winter Walk of Lights will be open 33 nights from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30, and all of the proceeds will go to the Center of the Square and Explore Park, organizers said.

Tickets must be purchased in advance with assigned arrival times, according to Roanoke County officials. You can get tickets by:

Tickets will be $17.50 for adults over the age of 16 and $6.50 for children between the ages of 3 and 15. You can save $1 off of each ticket on select Savings Days, according to their website. Those days are Dec. 1, Dec. 5, Dec. 6, Dec. 7, and Dec. 8.

Groups of 25 people or more can save an additional $1 on Peak Dates with an over-the-phone offer, the site said. You can call 540-777-6365 for the offer.

Organizers said Illuminights is made possible through generous support from Carilion Children’s Clinic and Shields & Ginny Jarrett.

You can learn more here.