Bedford County authorities searching for two men in connection with armed carjacking

Bedford County Sheriff's Office searching for two men and a car similar to the one pictured, a 2020 Red Mazda CX-5 with Virginia license plate reading 56504HM after an armed carjacking on Nov. 2. (Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

FOREST, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who they say stole a car at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., authorities said they responded to the Forest Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market for the report of an armed robbery and carjacking.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 12:40 a.m., an unknown light-colored sedan blocked the victim’s car from driving onto Forest Road.

Two men got out of the light-colored sedan and forced the victim out of his car at gunpoint, authorities said.

They are still searching for the two men and the stolen car, which they say is a 2020 Red Mazda CX-5 with a Virginia license plate reading 56504HM.

Authorities released the photo of the light-colored sedan the suspects were in after the initial release, which you can see below.

"White Toyota" involved in the armed carjacking in Bedford County (Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter your tip online or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.