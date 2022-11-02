Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. – If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Salem recently, it may just be your lucky day!

The Virginia Lottery says that a $1 million ticket from Tuesday’s night Mega Millions drawing was purchased at the Salem Mini Market on 2319 West Main Street.

The winning numbers are as follows: 5-9-15-16-17 and the Mega Ball number was 25.

There was only one ticket in Virginia and seven nationwide that matched all five numbers, according to officials.

If you have the winning ticket, you have 180 days to claim your prize.

Good luck everyone!