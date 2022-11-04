GOTW: LCA takes on E.C. Glass in Seminole District showdown

Our Game of the Week heads back to the Hill City for a Seminole District dogfight.

The talk has been about LCA all season long, and we got the chance to catch up with both teams ahead of the big game.

The explosive air raid of E.C. Glass against the turn and burn ground game of LCA, paired with two tough defenses – our Game of the Week is bound to be a good one.

“LCA will have their hands full tonight and they know it,” Bulldogs head coach Frank Rocco said. “I really do think, though, that E.C. Glass is as talented as any of them ... They’re gonna be a challenge”

Last year the Bulldogs’ perfect season led them all the way to the title game. This year, they’ve beaten most of their opponents and shut four teams out.

“We’re going to play Bulldog football and do what we do every week,” Jaden Skates, LCA’s S/WR said.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. – Watch game highlights and a breakdown of the game live on 10 News at 11:10.