GOTW: E.C. Glass takes down the undefeated LCA

E.C. Glass took down LCA for their first loss of the season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a Friday night showdown in Lynchburg.

To close the regular season, E.C. Glass showed up to play hard against the undefeated LCA.

The Hilltoppers were up on the board first and kept the lead through the half at 14-0.

Then, the Bulldogs came out of halftime with a response – they scored twice, tying the game up for a nailbiter.

Glass wasn’t done though. They fought back and scored twice, ultimately winning the game 26-14.

The ground game was the key to the Hilltoppers’ win tonight, along with a defense made of steel.

