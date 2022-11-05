Man found dead in Claytor Lake, authorities say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man was found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a call from someone about a body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road around 12:15 p.m.

Crews found a man dead in the water, who they were able to identify by the information found on him.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and they are working on notifying family.

