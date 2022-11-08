🌕YOUR PHOTOS: See 8 lunar eclipse Pin It submissions that are out of this world

The lunar eclipse Tuesday morning (Nov. 8) was breathtaking, and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I glanced up at the sky early this morning and saw the moon’s reddish tinge.

We hope that you all had a chance to see it, too, because it was definitely a sight to see. There also won’t be another total lunar eclipse until 2025.

Here’s a look at some of your photos submitted to us via Pin It. Keep em’ coming!

1.

Kayla McDaniel Lunar Eclipse 0 s 0

2.

Charles Brown Lunar Eclipse 0 s 0

3.

Alyssa Taylor Blood moon eclipse November 2022 0 s 0

4.

Elaine Bays-Murphy Lunar Eclipse 2022 Cloverdale, VA 0 s 0

5.

LindseyC Lunar Eclipse (Blood moon through trees) 0 s 0

6.

Jim Chidester Picture of the eclipse taken at 4:33 am 0 s 0

7.

Cyndi J 0 s 0

8.

LindseyC Lunar Eclipse 0 s 0

Did you snap any pics of the ‘blood moon’ this morning as well? Make sure to send them our way through Pin It on our weather app!