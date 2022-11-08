51º

Local News

🌕YOUR PHOTOS: See 8 lunar eclipse Pin It submissions that are out of this world

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Lunar Eclipse Nov. 2022 (Kayla McDaniel - Charles Brown - Lindsey C)

The lunar eclipse Tuesday morning (Nov. 8) was breathtaking, and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I glanced up at the sky early this morning and saw the moon’s reddish tinge.

We hope that you all had a chance to see it, too, because it was definitely a sight to see. There also won’t be another total lunar eclipse until 2025.

Here’s a look at some of your photos submitted to us via Pin It. Keep em’ coming!

1.

Kayla McDaniel

Lunar Eclipse

Galax

2.

Charles Brown

Lunar Eclipse

Roanoke

3.

Alyssa Taylor

Blood moon eclipse November 2022

Roanoke

4.

Elaine Bays-Murphy

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Cloverdale, VA

Cloverdale

5.

LindseyC

Lunar Eclipse (Blood moon through trees)

Independence

6.

Jim Chidester

Picture of the eclipse taken at 4:33 am

Bedford

7.

Cyndi J
Salem

8.

LindseyC

Lunar Eclipse

Independence

Did you snap any pics of the ‘blood moon’ this morning as well? Make sure to send them our way through Pin It on our weather app!

