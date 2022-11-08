🌕YOUR PHOTOS: See 8 lunar eclipse Pin It submissions that are out of this world

The lunar eclipse Tuesday morning (Nov. 8) was breathtaking, and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I glanced up at the sky early this morning and saw the moon’s reddish tinge.
We hope that you all had a chance to see it, too, because it was definitely a sight to see. There also won’t be another total lunar eclipse until 2025.
Here’s a look at some of your photos submitted to us via Pin It. Keep em’ coming!
1.
Kayla McDaniel
Lunar Eclipse
2.
Charles Brown
Lunar Eclipse
3.
Alyssa Taylor
Blood moon eclipse November 2022
4.
Elaine Bays-Murphy
Lunar Eclipse 2022 Cloverdale, VA
5.
LindseyC
Lunar Eclipse (Blood moon through trees)
6.
Jim Chidester
Picture of the eclipse taken at 4:33 am
7.
Cyndi J
8.
LindseyC
Lunar Eclipse
Did you snap any pics of the ‘blood moon’ this morning as well? Make sure to send them our way through Pin It on our weather app!