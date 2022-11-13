39º

Crews search for missing person in the James River

Officials say an unmanned boat was found in the Balcony Falls area

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Rescue crews are searching for a missing person in the Balcony Falls area of the James River. (Credit: Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.) (WSLS)

GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command.

The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted of a missing person in the Balcony Falls area of the James River.

Bedford County SOC says Glasgow Fire, and Big Island Fire assisted in the search.

The incident has been turned over to the Virginia Conservation Police for further investigation, officials say.

Bedford SOC says the water levels are up and the current is moving fast, so those with little experience should stay off the water. Crews are also reminding the public to wear a personal floatation device whenever they’re on the water.

