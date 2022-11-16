Dickens of a Christmas returns to Roanoke in December

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration – Dickens of a Christmas – will return the first three Fridays of December this year.

The annual family tradition will kick off with the tree lighting, followed by the parade and pet costume contest.

This winter marks 40 years of the event, which is why organizers have something special in store.

“It’s a much-beloved event but we always like to throw something new in especially for a milestone occasion so this year we’re going to be making it snow right here on market street,” Jamie Clark with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. said. “And it won’t accumulate on the streets, it’s really to set the tone and ambiance.”

A Virginia company will set up six different snow machines complete with lights, guaranteeing a winter wonderland for each night of Dickens.

The event will have free activities, vendors, and more, according to Downtown Roanoke’s website.

Below are dates and hours for the event, according to the site:

Night 1: December 2, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Night 2: December 9, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Night 3: December 16, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers. If you’re interested, you can apply here.

To learn more about Dickens of a Christmas, visit the event website here.