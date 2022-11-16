Senator Tim Kaine searches for answers after deadly UVA shooting

Sen. Kaine was Governor of Virginia in 2007 during the mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

RICHMOND, Va. – A heartbreaking tragedy at the University of Virginia has many looking for answers.

On Wednesday, 10 News spoke with Senator Tim Kaine, who was the Governor of Virginia in 2007 during the mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

Kaine said he hopes university and state leaders will undertake an examination of facts with an independent panel of people.

”Do it with people whose credibility and independence are not in question. When I put the panel together after Virginia Tech. I put no one on it who had any connection to Virginia Tech, no one who had even gone to Virginia Tech and I also put no one on it who had any connection to the families to those affected,” Kaine said.

Kaine added that it’s important to know all of the facts about the case before changes can be made or even suggested to improve the reporting systems.