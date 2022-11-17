41º

Man responsible for several vehicle thefts in Danville arrested, police say

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Orlanda E. Adkins, 20, of Danville (Credit: Danville Police Department) (WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with several vehicle thefts across the city.

Police say they arrested Orlanda Adkins, 20 years old, on Nov. 15 on the following felony and misdemeanor charges:

  • Receiving stolen goods,
  • Destruction of property,
  • Petit larceny,
  • Credit card theft,
  • Grand larceny.

The Danville PD said through their initial investigation, they learned about a small group of people committing vehicle thefts in the city.

To help prevent what they call a crime of opportunity, the DPD is encouraging Danville residents to lock their vehicles, take their keys with them, hide valuables, don’t leave personal items like their ID, credit cards, or weapons in their vehicle, and take your valuables in with you at night.

