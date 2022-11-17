Roanoke’s ‘5 Points Music Sanctuary’ needs community help to stay open in current location

A Roanoke music staple needs your help tonight.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke music staple needs your help.

5 Points Music Sanctuary is attempting to stay open in its current location.

Their multi-year lease ends on Jan. 1, so they are trying to raise money to buy the building by Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Owner Tyler Godsey said that they want to continue their platform of promoting music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility efforts.

“Our goal was to have a model that works in and of itself,” Godsey said. “We’ve made a great partnership with the building owners and at this time, it’s time for us to grow up and make sure that we secure our point of impact for the long haul.”

You can find information on how to donate here.