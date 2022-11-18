Man wanted on attempted 2nd degree murder in connection with Martinsville stabbing

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 33-year-old man is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing of a man and a woman, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Authorities say it happened Thursday (Nov. 17) at about 5:00 p.m. on Progress Drive in Martinsville after a domestic-related altercation.

Martinsville Police told 10 News that the male victim attempted to drive himself to the hospital; however, he eventually stopped at American National Bank on Liberty Street. Martinsville Fire & EMS provided him with treatment before he was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to authorities.

The female victim suffered minor injuries in the incident, police say.

Neither victim has been identified at this time.

Officers say the suspect, Kasey Shane Blake, fled the scene before officers arrived.

This case is still under investigation and if anyone has any further information regarding this crime, you are encouraged to call Sgt. Ratcliffe at 276-226-0218 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463). Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) in this case is eligible for up to $2,500 in reward money.