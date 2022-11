GRETNA,Va. – Pittsylvania County Deputies said Saturday, Nov. 19 Jamila Gadson was found and returned to her home in Gretna, Investigators said, in connection with Gadson’s disappearance, 28-year-old Andrew Roy Beverly, from Pulaski, was charged and arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Detectives said additional charges could be coming upon a full review of the evidence collected at the time of the arrest.