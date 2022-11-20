LCA defeats Turner Ashby, 50-19

The Bulldogs took home the win against the Knights

LYNCHBURG, Va. – LCA hosted Turner Ashby Saturday night as they played for the Region 3 semifinals.

In the first quarter, Joe Borchers drops back and launched it to Dalton Nesselrotte to get on the board first.

Turner Ashby’s Micah Shank connected with Micah Matthews who took it to the house for a tied game in the first quarter.

LCA kept driving, this time with Borchers to Camden Clinton who leaps across the line.

The Bulldogs couldn’t be stopped as Jeb Moon was on the keeper in the second quarter.

LCA took home the win, 50-19.

The Bulldogs will head to the region final after their win over the Knights, and will face Heritage next week.