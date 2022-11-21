VDOT: I-81S Troutville Rest Area to remain closed through Thanksgiving, possibly longer

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Holiday travel is just a few days away. If you’re heading through Botetourt County on Interstate 81, you may notice the Troutville Rest Area is still closed.

Crews had hoped that the rest area would be back open ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but we’re told delays in completing construction have delayed the process.

The rest area, located on southbound I-81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County, has been closed since May due to a $4.9 million project to extend ramps, according to VDOT.

The contractor, Branch Civil Inc., needs to complete paving on the ramps and road shoulders at the facility before travelers can begin to use it, crews said.

But the weather has to be in certain conditions for the paving to be completed – VDOT said temperatures must be warm enough and there can’t be any precipitation.

Because of the uncertainty of the weather, VDOT said they cannot give a time frame for the reopening.

Right now, there is a concrete barrier wall keeping travelers from entering the facility, including the parking lot area, crews said.

If you do need to stop, though, VDOT said southbound I-81 drivers can still use the Fairfield Rest Area at mile marker 195 in Rockbridge County or the Radford Rest Area at mile marker 108 in Montgomery County.