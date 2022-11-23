50º

Grandma, stranger she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving dinner in 2016, to continue tradition for seventh year

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

FILE: 2020 (Jamal Hinton)

Thanksgiving is about families and friends coming together, and sometimes, strangers become family in the most unexpected ways.

Wanda Dench sent a text to what she thought was her grandson’s phone number in Nov. 2016, as we reported. To her surprise, it wasn’t her grandson that responded.

Jamal Hinton, the recipient of the text, let Dench know she had the wrong number but asked if he could still join them for Thanksgiving dinner.

“Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do...feed everyone,” Dench replied.

And now, the tradition is back for another year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, Hinton sent out a Tweet to let everyone know their Thanksgiving number seven with the Dench family is all planned out.

