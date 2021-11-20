Grandma and stranger who met due to accidental text celebrate Thanksgiving together for 6th year

It’s not every day that an accidental text leads to a Thanksgiving tradition shared between two strangers, but that’s exactly what happened with Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench.

It started in 2016 when Dench invited Hinton to Thanksgiving dinner via text thinking he was her grandson. She had no idea that her grandson had changed his number.

But even when the two became aware of the mixup, the story didn’t stop there. Hinton let Dench know that she had the wrong number but asked if he could still join them for Thanksgiving dinner at her home in Mesa, Arizona, to which she affectionately responded: “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do...feed everyone.”

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 15, 2016

Now, the pair have been celebrating Thanksgiving together for six years—an annual tradition that continues to warm the hearts of many each year. Hinton even now has Dench’s name saved in his phone as ‘Grandma Wanda.’

This year, Hinton posted a tweet saying, “We are all set for year 6!”

