This image released by Paramount Home Entertainment shows child actor Karolyn Grimes on the back of Jimmy Stewart in a scene from the holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life," also starring Donna Reed. The film is celebrating its 75th anniversary. (Paramount Home Entertainment via AP)

ROANOKE, Va. – A classic holiday film is coming to two theaters in our area soon.

On Dec. 18 and Dec. 21, the film “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be playing in Roanoke and Christiansburg, according to Fathom Events.

Regal Valley View Grande and Regal Valley View & RPX will be playing the movie at 3:30 p.m, the site said.

