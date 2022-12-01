Meet December’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: The Salvation Army

As we kick off December, it’s time to announce our new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: The Salvation Army.

Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, 10 News will sponsor an “angel” from each Salvation Army Angel Tree program location in our coverage area.

This year, 10 News partnered with a variety of Salvation Army Angel Tree programs to make sure children throughout the region have a merry Christmas. Locations include the New River Valley, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville and Martinsville.

The initiative aims to give parents a helping hand with making sure there are gifts under the tree this Christmas. If you’d like to take part in the fun, click here to learn more.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Interested in becoming a charity recipient? Click here to apply.