WSLS starts new holiday initiative with Salvation Army Angel Tree program

The holidays are here, and it is time to spread some cheer!

WSLS 10 is getting into the spirit through a new initiative partnering with Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in the area, which kicks off this Wednesday.

The 10 News family will take you through everything you need to know about the Angel Tree program, including how you can get involved and even showing our anchors shopping for their Angel Trees.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program assists parents by providing new toys, clothing, books and shoes to their children for Christmas. Members of the community can apply to adopt an ‘angel’ and shop for gift items to go under the angel’s Christmas tree.

Salvation Army Angel Tree programs such as New River Valley, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville and Martinsville will be featured.

You can adopt an angel by contacting your local Salvation Army.

Click on the links below to find distribution dates:

Tune in on Wednesday for the initiative’s kick-off. It will run every Wednesday until Dec. 14.