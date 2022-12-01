No one hurt after Danville electrical house fire

An electrical house fire left no one hurt Thursday. (Credit: Danville Fire Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department safety extinguished a house fire that occurred early Thursday.

Authorities say firefighters responded to 2035 Westover Drive around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the fire was coming from the front corner of the house.

All residents escaped the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival, authorities say.

Danville officials say the fire was safely extinguished with no injuries. The home had extensive damage to the room where the fire originated and spread to the attic and second floor.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical and accidental, according to officials.

Danville Fire Department responded to the scene with four engine companies, along with a Ladder company, two fire marshals, a safety officer, a command unit, and additional support vehicles.