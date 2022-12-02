Covington man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns from home

Henry Redman, 43, of Covington faces charges after authorities obtained a search warrant for his home. (Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged after authorities searched his home on Nov. 3, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with a search warrant for 43-year-old Henry Redman Jr.’s home at 2810 Schoolhouse Road.

Authorities say during the search, possible narcotics and multiple firearms were located.

A second search warrant was obtained by the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, and authorities found 18 firearms, 19 grams of methamphetamines, 7 ounces of marijuana, 56 ecstasy pills, 14 grams of mushrooms, 4325 rounds of ammunition, $291, and 237 assorted pills and tablets.

The Virginia DWR seized 3 pounds of illegal ginseng and a crossbow.

Redman was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II over 10 grams

Firearm: Display while selling Sch I/II drug

The Virginia DWR charged Redman with:

Illegal possession of ginseng

Illegal digging of ginseng

Hunt without a license

Hunt without deer turkey tags

Fail to tag, fail to notch tag

4 counts of illegal possession of wildlife

Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall says Redman is being held without bond at the Alleghany Regional Jail.