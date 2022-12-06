Martinsville Speedway’s Christmas Toy Drive raises $19,200, collects more than 400 toys

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway and the Southside community joined forces to make sure kids in the area have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning.

On Dec. 3, Martinsville Speedway held its 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive and it was a huge success, raising $19,200 in donations and collecting more than 400 toys.

The toys and monetary donations will be distributed to more than 800 kids through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, a faith-based and first-stop center for resources for families in crisis.

During this year’s Christmas Toy Drive, Martinsville residents were encouraged to donate an unwrapped toy or $25 in exchange for the chance to drive laps around the track in their personal vehicles.

AEP, Bassett Furniture, Campbell Family Foundation, Patrick & Henry Community College also stepped up to support the cause.

Martinsville Speedway President, Clay Campbell, said he’s thankful for everyone who came together to spread a little holiday cheer.

“We are grateful to the Martinsville and Henry County community coming together to impact the lives of others this holiday season for the 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “Thanks to our valued Martinsville Speedway partners, race fans and community for donating to the Grace Network’s efforts to support families this Christmas season.”

The Executive Director of Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, Tracy Hinchcliff, was also pleased with the toy drive’s turnout.

Well, it’s that wonderful time of the year as it begins to look like Christmas in our homes and towns. But in some homes, there are tough times and not so much joy and laughter. That’s why Grace Network teams up with Martinsville Speedway for the annual toy drive. To have the ability to bring joy and smiles to kids that otherwise might not be able to experience that wonderful gift of love on Christmas morning, is so precious to all of us that can make it possible in this small way. This year we were able to serve over 800 kiddos and we were so blessed to be able to do that. We are grateful to a community that pitches in and helps make it all happen and particularly grateful to NASCAR and the Martinsville Speedway to continue to change lives right here in our community. To give back is what it’s all about and Martinsville Speedway is really good at it and we are grateful! Thank you to the Speedway staff and the Grace Network volunteers that makes the magic happen. Merry Christmas, everyone! Tracy Hinchcliff, Executive Director, Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County

Within the last 28 years, the annual Christmas Toy Drive has served more than 21,000 children in the area, raising nearly $320,000 and collecting more than $50,000.