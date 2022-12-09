Authorities announce seven arrests in connection with narcotics violations in Bedford County

Authorities announce seven arrests in connection with narcotics violations. (Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations on Thursday.

The following individuals were arrested in connection with possession and/or distribution charges of narcotics:

Hunter Carter, is charged with distribution of schedule I or II

Scott Hann, is charged with distribution of schedule I or II narcotics

Jessica Korczynski, charged with possession of schedule I or II narcotics

David Turner, is charged with possession of schedule narcotics

Wendy Wilson, is charged with distribution of schedule I or II narcotics (4 counts)

Cynthia Wilson, is charged with disribution of schedule I or II narcotics (2 counts)

David Caldwell, is charged with distribution of schedule I or II narcotics

In addition, the sheriff’s office identified and arrested eight other wanted individuals in the county on various charges.

The sheriff’s office had assistance from the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department in making the arrests.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on narcotics trafficking in Bedford County contact the sheriff’s office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or the Center Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online or use the P3TIPS app.