No injuries reported after vehicle fire spreads to gas pumps at Bedford convenience store

The Bedford Fire Department was called to Body Camp Store for the report of a fire early Friday morning.

BEDFORD, Va. – There were no injuries reported after a vehicle fire spread to several gas pumps at a Bedford convenience store, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Officials say the fire happened early Friday morning at 6:44 a.m. at Body Camp Store on Rock Cliff Road.

Fire crews arrived to find an SUV and gas pumps engulfed in flames, with the fire starting to spread to the awning.

The extent of damage done is unknown at this time.

The store is now listed as temporarily closed when searched on Google.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more