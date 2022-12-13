Montgomery County property value reassessments ‘shock’ residents with an average 30% increase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Many people who own property in Montgomery County are voicing their concerns after property value reassessments were mailed out, something that could potentially raise taxes next year.

“I was a little shocked when I got my tax estimation,” said one resident who spoke during Monday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

That’s the general consensus: sticker shock.

“That is not a bill and that is not the current tax rate. That tax rate has not been decided. It will be part of the budget process coming up next year,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Sherri Blevins.

Blevins said the property values went up on average by 30% between this year and the last time they performed an assessment in 2018.

This kind of increase hasn’t been seen since 2008.

“I might as well sign my property over to the county because I can’t afford to pay that tax bill,” said another concerned resident.

The reassessment mailed out earlier this month is not set in stone.

A tax rate and 2024 budget still have to be approved by the Board of Supervisors, which will be done in the spring.

Until then, the board is looking at options and listening to people’s concerns.

“We are going to do something about that. We are going to look at that tax rate. Staff presented some options and we will be working for our citizens to address those concerns,” said Blevins.

Think your property value is inaccurate? Find an informal appeal online by visiting the county’s website. Appeals are due Friday, Dec. 16.