Virginia Today team goes shopping for Angel Tree gifts

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

10 News was excited to sponsor 6 Angels from the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program this season.

ROANOKE, Va. – Each year thousands of families are forced to choose between making ends meet or giving Christmas presents to their children. That is why 10 News was excited to sponsor 6 Angels from the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program this season.

We also hosted an Angel Tree at the station for employees to participate in.

Our Virginia Today team went shopping at Walmart for two of the Angels. They picked an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

Take a look at how it went.

