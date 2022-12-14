Virginia Today team goes shopping for Angel Tree gifts

ROANOKE, Va. – Each year thousands of families are forced to choose between making ends meet or giving Christmas presents to their children. That is why 10 News was excited to sponsor 6 Angels from the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program this season.
We also hosted an Angel Tree at the station for employees to participate in.
[LEARN MORE: WSLS starts new holiday initiative with Salvation Army Angel Tree program]
Our Virginia Today team went shopping at Walmart for two of the Angels. They picked an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.
Take a look at how it went.