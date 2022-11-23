Salvation Army Angel Tree program: More than 900 kids in the New River Valley hope to have their Christmas wishes come true

10 News is excited to partner with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program to make sure children and seniors in need have presents under the tree.

ROANOKE, Va. – Each year thousands of families are forced to choose between making ends meet or giving Christmas presents to their children.

That’s why 10 News is excited to partner with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program this year – to make sure children and seniors in need have presents under the tree.

The need is great this year in the New River Valley, but the Salvation Army is working hard to make sure that hundreds of children and seniors in need get their Christmas wishes checked off their lists.

Filling up with toys ... the Salvation Army Church in Christiansburg is transforming into Santa’s workshop.

”So much joy. This is one of my favorite times of the year,” Captain Charlene Cover with the Salvation Army New River Valley said. ”The Angel Tree program ... it allows every child to open a gift Christmas morning with that same joy and experience”

And thanks to these angels, Christmas lists will be filled through the kindness of strangers, and parents can focus on the needs of the family.

”The need this year is so much greater when it comes to bills. For us personally, we have seen our numbers to be honest have tripled when it comes to assistance with utilities and rental assistance which is why I think the Angel Tree is so important,” Cover said.

Cover said there are already more than 900 children on the Angel Tree in the New River Valley, which serves, Radford, Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, and Floyd.

And due to the need this year, they’ve reopened registration for families in Floyd County.

They expect around a thousand angels in total – more than double the number from last year.

You can adopt an angel by visiting their tree at the New River Valley Mall or other Walmart locations throughout the area.

If you can’t adopt an angel, the New River Valley Salvation Army is also looking for donations of Christmas stockings that will be given to each child.

Learn more about the initiative and how you can get involved here.