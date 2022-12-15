Carilion hospitals impacted by ‘tripledemic,’ low supply of antibiotics

ROANOKE, Va. – In the midst of what doctors are calling a “tripledemic,” hospitals and pharmacies are experiencing shortages of certain medicines.

“Tripledemic” refers to the combination of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases.

Carilion said they’re seeing the impact- especially in pediatrics.

“We’re really seeing the impact. It’s filling up the hospital beds over at Roanoke Memorial, in the adult world has been running at capacity and the pediatric world, we are running at over capacity,” said Carilion Children’s Interim Chair, Dr. Christopher Pierce.

Another challenge Dr. Pierce said Carilion is facing is a shortage of antibiotics.

“Families all remember the pink bubble gum, the amoxicillin. There’s been a big impact of lack of supply on that. And I think it’s particularly in the pediatric environment. That spills over because when you use an alternative, those supply chains are getting a bit tight,” he explained.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, doctors are stressing to families to do whatever they can to stay healthy this winter.

“Flu shot is a really good match this year. It’s really preventing. If you look at the number of patients hospitalized with flu shot versus not, profound difference. It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Pierce.

There are also other ways to stay safe in addition to getting vaccinated. You can schedule virtual gatherings with extended family, mask up, and stay home when you’re sick.