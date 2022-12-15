34º

YOUR PHOTOS | Check out these photos of icy weather across Central, Southwest Virginia

Send us your photos via Pin It for a chance to the seem online and on-air

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

As a mixture of rain and freezing rain continues to sweep through much of Central and Southwest Virginia, you guys have sent in some awesome pictures of icy weather conditions in your area!

Want the chance to see your photos on TV or on our social media platforms? Send them our way via Pin It.

All you have to do is:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Weather channel,
  • Select “Snow/Ice” as the category for your photo,
  • Include a description (optional),
  • Hit submit,
  • Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

