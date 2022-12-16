VDOT: I-81 Troutville Rest Area reopened

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After months of work, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 has reopened.

The rest area had been closed since May for a $4.9 million construction project to extend ramps.

VDOT says the extended ramps will improve safety by giving drivers more room to accelerate and decelerate. The off-ramp was extended by about 500 feet and the on-ramp onto southbound I-81 was extended by about 2,100 feet. Another 12 truck parking spaces were also added.

This project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, which was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in 2018. The Virginia General Assembly funded and signed the over $2 billion program for driver safety improvements to the highway.