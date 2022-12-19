Roanoke County woman killed days before Christmas, suspected killer now behind bars

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A house fire has turned into a murder investigation in Roanoke County.

Police say just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue were called to a home on the 6200 block of Darby Road that burst into flames.

Crews quickly put out the fire and found a woman dead inside. It’s unclear how the fire started, but police say she was murdered.

Court documents obtained by 10 News show that the suspected killer is 24-year-old Marquis Xavier Blue, who also lives on Darby Road.

Police say Blue was arrested Sunday. He’s charged with second degree murder.

Neighbors tell 10 News the victim had two children. Toni Heartlyn, who lives nearby, said she’s sad for the victim’s family.

“That’s real bad. I mean, losing your mom so close to Christmas and in such a way,” said Heartlyn. “My thoughts and prayers go out to [the victim’s family].”

Blue is being held in jail without bond.