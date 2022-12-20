‘You took a piece of my childhood away:’ Details from the courtroom after former Alleghany High School PE teacher sentenced

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Two victims took the stand during the sentencing of a former Alleghany High School physical education teacher on Monday.

In August, 36-year-old Gavin Haynes pleaded guilty to eight counts of child indecency charges during his time as a teacher and coach at AHS, as we reported. Months before that, he was indicted for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship — 23 of which were dismissed in court.

Back in January, Alleghany County Public Schools Superintendent sent 10 News a statement about the event, saying:

On January 18, 2022, a staff member of the Alleghany County Public Schools was arrested and charged with 31 felonies related to alleged sexual contact involving minors. The school division placed the staff member on administrative leave approximately one year ago on Jan. 21, 2021, when the division was made aware of allegations against the individual. This individual is not allowed on school property. Because this is a personnel matter, there is little else we can share at this time. The Virginia Department of State Police is handling the criminal investigation. All questions pertaining to the investigation should be directed to the State Police or the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Kim Halterman

On Monday, Dec. 19, two of his four victims, all of whom he is ordered to have no further contact with, appeared in court and testified during Haynes’ sentencing, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner.

“You took a piece of my childhood away that I can never get back,” one testified.

Charges involving two of the student victims stemmed from Haynes proposing sexual acts and engaging in other grooming behavior, Gardner said.

We’re told the other charges involving the other two students included completed sexual acts – some of which occurred on school property.

The sentencing hearing on Monday, Dec. 19 took nearly three hours, during which Haynes was sentenced to 24 years with 19 suspended, meaning he will serve five years, according to Gardner.

Once he’s released, Haynes will be placed on five years of supervised sex offender probation. During that time, he will be required to wear a GPS-tracking device, according to court officials.

In addition, the court prohibited Haynes from going onto school property and any other place where children may get together, as well as being prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with any minor he is not related to.

Gardner added that both victims in attendance expressed their satisfaction with the court sentence for Haynes.

You can view the full release from Ann Gardner, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County, below.