The Salvation Army of Roanoke makes final push for Red Kettle donations

Tomorrow is the last day of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, and they need your help to reach their goal.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the season of giving and the Salvation Army of Roanoke is hoping those who are able will donate to their Red Kettle Campaign, which directly supports local families.

“We need them to go to those red kettles and drop that change. Because that change allows us to love beyond Christmas time,” said Captain Jamie Clay with the Salvation Army of Roanoke.

After the presents are opened and the tree is taken down, the need is still there. The Salvation Army is $50,000 short of its goal of $125,000 and time for this campaign is running out.

“In January, people’s utilities will be cut off if they don’t have money. They’re going to have potentially need additional food,” Clay added.

10 News is proud to partner with local Salvation Army organizations this year. WSLS crews even helped as bell ringers at the Valley View Walmart. We were also there when they saw the fruition of their other campaign, the Angel Tree Program, which gave gifts to more than 1,000 angels.

“We really do need the community to not only have stretched themselves on adopting angels but we need them to stretch themselves more and to be able to give into those red kettles,” she said.

The red kettles will be out at various stores for last-minute donations through Thursday, Dec. 22, but there are more ways to give, even beyond that day. You can use Apple Pay or Google Pay to donate, or you can donate on their website. All are ways to Love Beyond Christmas.