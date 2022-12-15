10 News staff buys gifts for Salvation Army Angel Tree program

ROANOKE, Va. – Each year thousands of families are forced to choose between making ends meet or giving Christmas presents to their children.

10 News partnered up with the Salvation Army this year to spread some holiday cheer across our region.

On Wednesday, we showed you our Virginia Today crew and our evening team on their shopping trips for the angels WSLS adopted – you can watch those videos at the bottom of this article.

But they weren’t the only ones that got involved – employees at the station got together and adopted an additional 16 angels from across the region.

Localities like the New River Valley told 10 News they had an amazing turnout this year for the program.

“It brings so much joy to so many. For me, the biggest joy will be Monday. Just to see the expression on each client’s face,” Charlene Cover with the Salvation Army of the New River Valley said.

The deadline to return gifts for angels you adopted from the NRV is Friday, Dec. 16.