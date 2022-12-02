WSLS rings in the holiday season during Red Kettle Day for Salvation Army

It's Red Kettle Day — as a familiar sound of the season works to make a difference.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year is underway across the region.

On Friday, members of the 10 News team rang the bell to help raise money for the annual Red Kettle campaign.

Although it was pretty chilly outside, the iconic sound of the season was surely ringing up some smiles and warming up hearts.

The community came out and showed their support for a great cause as 10 News rang the bells with the help of Sally the Shield.

The Salvation Army is working to raise $125,000 to be used as their budget for the upcoming year. We’re told it will be used for community projects and other things to help those in need.

The organization is still looking for volunteers to help ring the bell this holiday season. You can find more information on how to get involved here.