Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s North Pole program helps families get Christmas gifts

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a dark and rainy day but the holiday cheer kept everyone merry and bright as they waited in line to pick up presents for their kids for Christmas on Thursday.

“We know what it’s like with money tight, we know what it’s like to not be able to provide for our families. So, we don’t want anyone else to feel that way. We wouldn’t want our mother or father to feel that way or our sister or daughter to feel that way so we’re just happy we can do this,” said Kevin Berry, Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Director of Marketing and Communications.

It’s all part of the Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s annual North Pole program. This year, they’re serving more than 500 kids.

“This program is a joy, we are so grateful to be able to serve those who come here to the Rescue Mission looking to do something that many of us take for granted, which is to put gifts under the tree,” Berry added.

This was all made possible by generous donors, not just individuals, but also companies, churches, and community groups. The volunteers played an integral part in pulling off such a feat – volunteers like Dave Trumbower, who has been helping out for seven years.

“I’ve been able to walk up the street some and they’re really positive and real appreciative and that’s something that you always find is that people are really appreciative for anything you do for them,” said Trumbower.

The families were grateful for the Rescue Mission’s efforts to make sure every child has something to look forward to on Christmas morning.