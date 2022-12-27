40º

Illuminights finishes repairs, to continue normal operation through Dec. 30

They had to cancel the event due to wind damage from a winter storm

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Illuminights will resume normal operations on Tuesday after repairing damages from the winter storm that swept through the Commonwealth over the holiday weekend, according to officials with the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

On Monday, Illuminights had to cancel due to wind damage, as we reported.

We’re told that a tree damaged a small portion of the trail, but it has since been repaired. There was also a small walk-through that was damaged and blown away by the winds, but crews retrieved it and moved it back into place.

As their staff had hoped, the Walk of Lights Trail will be back open for operation starting on Tuesday night, Dec. 27, officials said.

Illuminights will finish up their 2022 season on Dec. 30, according to their website.

If you still want to check out the Walk of Lights Trail, you must buy tickets in advance. You can grab your tickets and learn more here.

